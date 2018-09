Gute statt schlechte Migration - Merkels Afrika-Mission

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by Senegal's President Macky Sall as she arrives at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal August 29, 2018. Picture taken August 29, 2018. Lionel Mandeix/Presidence official photographer/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. ?