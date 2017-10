Air-Berlin-Piloten nach Durchstartmanöver vom Dienst freigestellt

An Airberlin plane taxis towards the runway in front of parked Lufthansa planes during strike action by Lufthansa pilots at Fraport airport in Frankfurt April 3, 2014. Lufthansa pilots were on strike for a second day on Thursday, grounding Germany's largest airline in a row over retirement conditions. The pilots announced a three-day stoppage earlier this week, leading Lufthansa to cancel 3,800 flights, or around nine out of ten flights planned for the period. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT TRANSPORT)