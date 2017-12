Erneute Streiks bei Amazon

A Verdi union placard reading 'strike' is seen outside the Amazon.de distribution centre in Werne September 24, 2014. Workers at German warehouses of online retailer Amazon.com took strike action again on Wednesday as labour union Verdi pressed its demands in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. The U.S. company employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at nine distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest market behind the United States, plus 14,000 seasonal workers. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST)