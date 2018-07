Jobmarkt boomt - Freies Potenzial von Arbeitskräften wird knapper

The logos of French National Agency for Employment (Pole Emploi) and it's German counterpart agency are seen on the door of the joint German-French job center office in Kehl, Germany, on the French-German border near Strasbourg, November 13, 2014. The center, the first of its kind, joining French and German Employement Agencies, was inaugurated in February 2013 and is due to facilitate the search for jobs for German and French unemployed persons in both countries. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)