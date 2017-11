Jeder Fünfte in Deutschland von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht

People line up during snow fall to receive food that is either to old or not looking nice enough for sale at the non-profit Dortmund food bank "Dortmunder Tafel" in the western German city of Dortmund March 20, 2013. The number of charity food banks has grew rapidly in Germany in recent years due to the financial crisis in Europe and the worsening economic situation for thousands of people with no or very low income. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)