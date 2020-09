Fraktionskreise - Gorleben scheidet als Atommüll-Endlager aus

Six empty wagons that carried eleven Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) stand outside the embarking station in Dannenberg south of Hamburg November 29, 2011. The controversial shipment of Castor containers with spent German nuclear fuel from the French reprocessing plant in La Hague to the intermediate storage facility in the northern Germany village of Gorleben lasted a record time of 126 hours. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY)