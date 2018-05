Merkel sieht Chance für E-Auto-Batterieproduktion in Europa

Markus Schaefer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Stanislaw Tillich, Minister President of the Free State of Saxony, Frank Deiss, Head of Powertrain Production Mercedes-Benz Cars and Site Manager Mercedes-Benz Plant Untertürkheim and Frank Blome, Managing Director of Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE GmbH & Co. KG, from left, take part in a ceremony for the opening of the second battery factory at Daimler subsidiary ACCUMOTIVE in Kamenz, Germany May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel