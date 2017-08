Diesel-Nachfrage in Deutschland weiter im freien Fall

Covers for TDI diesel Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT and Skoda engines are seen in Jelah, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in this September 29, 2015 picture illustration. Volkswagen said on Tuesday it will repair up to 11 million vehicles and overhaul its namesake brand following the scandal over its rigging of emissions tests. The German carmaker said previously about 11 million vehicles were fitted with software capable of cheating emissions tests, including 5 million at its VW brand, 2.1 million at luxury brand Audi, 1.2 million at Skoda and 1.8 million light commercial vehicles. About 700,000 of the 11 million diesel engines involved in scandal were manufactured by the company's brand Seat, a spokesman for the Spanish unit said on Tuesday. Refitting 11 million cars would be among the biggest recalls in history by a single automaker.

Dado Ruvic