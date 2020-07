Springer bündelt Redaktion und Verlag von "Bild" und "Welt"

The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013. German publisher Axel Springer reported better-than-expected profit as gains at its digital publications offset a weaker performance at its print titles. The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily "Bild", said August 7, 2013, second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, dropped 0.4 percent to 171.6 million euros ($228.4 million). REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: MEDIA BUSINESS LOGO)