Deutsche Wirtschaft wächst im ersten Quartal um 0,4 Prozent

Two women stand next to a sculpture of the German federal eagle, as they watch a session of the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany, December 2, 2015, during a debate on the country's role in the campaign against Islamic State. German support for military involvement in the campaign against Islamic State has risen sharply with 42 percent backing action, a poll showed on Wednesday. In direct response to a French appeal for solidarity after the attacks in Paris which killed 130 people, Germany has joined other countries in stepping up its role in the military campaign against IS insurgents in Syria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch