Corona-Krise lässt Beliebtheit von E-Books steigen

A woman holds up an iPad with the iTunes U app after a news conference introducing a digital textbook service in New York in this January 19, 2012, file photo. The U.S. Justice Department has warned Apple and five major U.S. publishers that it plans to sue them, accusing them of colluding to raise the prices of electronic books, a person familiar with the probe said on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)