BMW fährt 2017 Rekordabsatz ein - Mercedes bleibt auf Platz 1

A BMW sedan is displayed for sale at a BMW dealership in Goyang, north of Seoul June 12, 2013. Recent free trade deals have helped foreign premium-brand automakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz drive up sales in South Korea, previously a heavily protected market dominated by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors. Foreign automakers and distributors say various moves by Korean lawmakers and government agencies aim to make life tougher for them. Privately, some talk of "import bashing". Picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT)