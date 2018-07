Zahl der Euro-Blüten in Deutschland gesunken

An employee of Austrian National Bank (OeNB) shows genuine (bottom) and counterfeit 50 euro banknotes in Vienna, January 21, 2011. The value of the euro may have come under pressure in recent months, but there is some good news for the single European currency - the production of counterfeit notes and coins remains relatively low. The European Commission said this week that the number of counterfeit euro coins removed from circulation last year rose 8 percent to 186,000. But the number of fake notes withdrawn by officials dropped 12.6 percent to 751,000. While the number of fake coins may have risen, their total value was only about 300,000 euros ($402,500). The value of counterfeit euro notes came to about 30 million euros. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW)