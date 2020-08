BVB schreibt rote Zahlen - Vorstand hofft auf Rückkehr der Fans

A picture shows the Borussia Dortmund logo at an entrance of the Westfalenstadion in the western German town of Dortmund February 17, 2005. Borussia Dortmund are in a "life-threatening" financial situation, the German soccer club said on Thursday February 17, 2005. [The former European champions said they had entered talks with creditors in an attempt to resolve their financial crisis and needed a debt moratorium until at least the 2006/07 tax year.]