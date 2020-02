Ramelow für CDU-Politikerin als Übergangs-Ministerpräsidentin

Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) is congratulated by Christine Lieberknecht (R) former state premier of Thuringia, after succeeding her, in parliament in Erfurt December 5, 2014.The reform communist Left party won control of a German state on Friday for the first time since the end of the Cold War when the regional assembly in Thuringia elected the Left's Bodo Ramelow as state premier. The Left party, which traces its roots to Erich Honecker's Socialist Unity Party (SED) that built the Berlin Wall, will rule the sparsely populated state with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens in a new three-way coalition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)