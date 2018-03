Kräftiger Jahresendspurt stimmt Chemiebranche optimistisch

Smoke emerges from the chimneys of the chemical plant of Evonik Industries AG in Wesseling near Cologne February 3, 2016. The Wesseling site is one of the company's largest sites located in the centre of the Rhineland region between the cities of Cologne and Bonn. The Wesseling site has a long tradition in producing manufacturing care products, tires, rubber products, paper paints, coatings and pharmaceutical synthesis. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay