Medien - Continental will israelische Internetfirma Argus kaufen

Logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured at the headquarters in Hanover, April 25, 2014. German automotive supplier Continental on Friday raised the outlook for its 2014 adjusted operating margin, saying it expected a strong start to the year to continue. After a six-year sales slump to a two-decade low, Continental's core European auto market is finally showing signs of a steady recovery. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)