Privatkundensparte der Deutschen Bank soll verschlankt werden

An employee of the Deutsche Bank walks along a passageway between buildings at the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt April 28, 2010. German prosecutors said on Wednesday they have searched more than 230 sites in a probe based on suspicions of tax evasions in the trading of European Union carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rights certificates. A Deutsche Bank AG spokesman said that the bank had received a visit and was supporting the authorities. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW)