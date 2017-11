Pfandbriefbank pbb drosselt Erwartungen für 2018

The name of German lender Hypo Real Estate 'Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG' is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Unterschleissheim October 15, 2010. Former Hypo Real Estate chief executive Georg Funke won a preliminary ruling and was awarded 150,000 euros ($211,000) in a suit over claims he was wrongfully dismissed after the 2008 bailout of the lender. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW POLITICS CITYSCAPE)