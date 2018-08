Magazin - Elektrolaster der Post mit Cadmium belastet

A StreetScooter, a zero-emission E-car built for German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post (DHL) is pictured in Bonn May 21, 2013. DHL on Tuesday introduced their pilot electrical car project for postal deliveries. Some 79 emission-free StreetScooters, designed by the technical university of Aachen, will be exclusively used in the Bonn region for a test to reduce carbon-dioxide by 500 tons per year. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)