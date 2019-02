Verdi will tarifliche Zweiklassengesellschaft bei der Post beenden

Patrick Klankert, a 27-year-old truck driver of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL steers his truck at a DHL freight logistics centre located near the crossroads of Germany, France and Luxembourg in Sehlem, Germany, December 12, 2018. Picture taken December 12, 2018. DHL Group has launched an initiative to counter a shortage of drivers in the logistics sector that threatens to push up costs and delay deliveries as ecommerce booms, especially at peak times like Christmas. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay