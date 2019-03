Deutsche Wohnen kauft für fast 700 Mio Euro im Westen zu

Banners hang from an apartment block on Karl Marx Allee in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2018, to protest against plans to sell flats on a boulevard of imposing Stalinist architecture that was one of the flagship building projects of the former German Democratic Republic after World War Two. Banners read "Capitalist Avenue - flogged to Deutsche Wohnen for 28 Million". Picture taken November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann