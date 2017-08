Merkel will nächsten Dieselgipfel zur Chefsache machen

The exhaust system of a Volkswagen Passat TDI diesel car is seen in Esquibien, France, September 23, 2015. Volkswagen AG said a scandal over falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect 11 million of its cars around the globe as investigations of its diesel models multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn. The world's largest automaker said it would set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs of the biggest scandal in its 78-year-history, blowing a hole in analysts' profit forecasts.

Mal Langsdon - RTX1RZR9