Diesel-Fahrverbot könnte Autobahn im Ruhrgebiet treffen

The refill connector of an A6 TDI diesel model of German car manufacturer Audi is pictured in Hanau, Germany, October 16, 2018. German premium car brand Audi, a division of Volkswagen, said it was fined 800 million euros ($927.12 million) for violations tied to six and eight-cylinder Diesel engines which did not conform to anti-pollution standards. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach