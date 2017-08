Wirtschaftsministerium - Diesel-Nachrüstung ist weiter Option

Matthias Mueller, CEO of German car maker Volkswagen AG, Dieter Zetsche, CEO of German Mercedes car maker Daimler AG and Harald Krueger, CEO of German car maker BMW meet with German federal ministers to discuss the future of diesel vehicles, after a nearly two-year saga of scandal spread from Volkswagen to others in the sector in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017.

Axel Schmidt/POOL - RTS1A34M