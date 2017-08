VW-Konzern will alte Dieselautos von der Straße holen

Covers for TDI diesel Volkswagen engines are seen in this illustration in second-hand car parts in Jelah, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 26, 2015. The EU could introduce tougher car emissions tests in the wake of the Volkswagen rigging scandal, senior European officials said. The German carmaker named company veteran Matthias Mueller as its new chief executive on Friday in an attempt to get to grips with a crisis that its chairman described as "a moral and political disaster".

Dado Ruvic