May 30, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Aktualisiert vor 4 hours ago
DIHK senkt Wachstumsprognose deutlich
Reuters-Redaktion
Gelesen in 1 Minuten
Berlin (Reuters) - Der Deutsche Industrie- und Handelskammertag hat seine Prognose für das Wirtschaftswachstum in Deutschland angesichts des Handelsstreits mit den USA deutlich gesenkt.
Es werde dieses Jahr nur noch mit einem Plus von 2,2 Prozent gerechnet, ein halber Punkt weniger als zuletzt, sagte DIHK-Hauptgeschäftsführer Martin Wansleben am Mittwoch in Berlin. Insbesondere der Konflikt mit den USA über die Handelspolitik habe die Firmen erheblich verunsichert.
Die Bundesregierung rechnet dieses Jahr mit einem Zuwachs der Wirtschaftsleistung um 2,3 Prozent und im nächsten Jahr um 2,1 Prozent.