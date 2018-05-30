DIHK senkt Wachstumsprognose deutlich

An employee shows fifty-euro notes in a bank in Sarajevo in this March 19, 2012 file photo. The European Central Bank took the ultimate policy leap on on January 22, 2015 launching a government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of billions of new money into a sagging euro zone economy. The Europen Central Bank (ECB) said it would buy government bonds from this March until the end of September 2016 despite opposition from Germany's Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that it could allow spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms. Together with existing schemes to buy private debt and funnel hundreds of billions of euros in cheap loans to banks, the new quantitative easing programme will pump 60 billion euros a month into the economy, ECB President Mario Draghi said. Picture taken March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: BUSINESS)