UV-Spezialist Dr. Hönle erfüllt gesenkte Prognosen knapp

A view of Munich's illuminated townhall during the Christmas market at dusk, before the official lighting of the Christmas tree on November 25, 2013. The first official record of this pre-Christmas market dates back to 1628. Every year, Germany's traditional markets draw millions of visitors, both local and foreign. They open before the first Sunday of Advent and usually continue until December 24 at 12 noon. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY CITYSCAPE)