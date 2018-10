DZ Bank streicht Jobs und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele

The headquarters of DZ Bank are pictured in Frankfurt July 23, 2010. The European Union is examining whether some banks need to raise capital as it looks to dispel concerns about weakness in the sector and repair an interbank lending market still closed to some lenders. Results of so-called "stress tests", which will assess how banks would fare if economic conditions worsened, are due on 91 banks on July 23. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)