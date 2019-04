WestLB-Überbleibsel könnten schneller als geplant abgewickelt werden

The logo of the German public-sector bank WestLB is pictured on the ground after it was disassembled at the bank's headquarters in Duesseldorf June 28, 2012. A restructuring aims to split off certain business segments from WestLB and transfer them to Helaba AG and WestLB's successor core bank, called Portigon, which specialises in service and portfolio management, on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)