Koalition einig bei Ökostrom-Ausbau - Solar-Hilfen sinken weniger

Michael Greif controls his 56 photovoltaic (solar) panels at the roof of his house in Coburg March 5, 2013. Every new solar panel installed on European rooftops chips away at power utilities' centralised production model. Unless they reinvent themselves soon, these giants risk becoming the dinosaurs of the energy market. Picture taken March 5, 2013. To match Analysis story UTILITIES-THREAT/ REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY)