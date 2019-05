Strombranche rechnet nach Flaute-Jahren mit Wachstumsschub

A view shows windmills of several wind farms at the so-called "HelWin-Cluster", located 35 kilometres (22 miles) north of the German island of Heligoland November 5, 2014. As European governments start to curb offshore renewable power subsidies, utilities, wind turbine makers and installers are racing to cut costs to help the industry survive. Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, wary of committing billions of euros when budgets are tight, have announced subsidy cuts in the past 18 months - a blow to the European offshore wind industry which employs nearly 60,000 people. This has led the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) to slash its forecasts for installed offshore capacity in Europe. However, utilities remain keen to invest in offshore wind - which the EWEA says is the fastest-growing power technology in Europe. To match story RENEWABLES-WINDPOWER/OFFSHORE Picture taken November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: ENERGY ENVIRONMENT)