Modeanbieter Escada ist erneut insolvent

The headquarters of German luxury fashion house Escada is pictured in Aschheim near Munich August 12, 2009. Escada has failed to get sufficient backing for its debt swap plans and said it would file for insolvency this week. Shares in German fashion house Escada slumped around 50 percent on Wednesday after the company's crucial bond exchange flopped. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY POLITICS FASHION EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS)