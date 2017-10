Merkel will alle EU-Staaten in Schengen-Raum sehen

A street sign marks the beginning of the village of Schengen, Luxembourg January 27, 2016. The Schengen Agreement with the goal to eliminate internal border controls was signed on June 14, 1985 in the small village at the river Moselle and the tripoint of France, Germany and Luxembourg between the five countries of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. European Union interior ministers are to discuss extending temporary border controls in the passport-free Schengen zone to control migration flows, as well as identity document fraud following France's request to improve the detection of fake Syrian passports used by people trying to get into Europe. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay