Sachsens Regierungschef - Ankerzentren können Abschiebungen beschleunigen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of the state Saxony, Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller, Reiner Haseloff, Minister President of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, Manuela Schwesig, Minister President of the state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania and Brandenburg State Premier Dietmar Woidke pose for a group photo during a meeting in Bad Schmiedeberg, Germany, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt