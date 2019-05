Vermögensverwalter Amundi will Deutschland-Geschäft kräftig ausbauen

People walk near the Amundi company headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. Europe?s top asset manager Amundi promised to pay out at least 60 percent of net profit in dividends and control costs in a low-interest rate world as it outlined plans to raise money for shareholder Societe Generale via an IPO in Paris. Amundi, created from the merger of asset management operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010, plans to list its shares in mid-November, its chief executive office told journalists on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer