Kartellamt soll "50+1"-Regelung im deutschen Fußball prüfen

Hannover 96 President Martin Kind (C) follows their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Freiburg in Hanover, Germany May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050