Deutschland für Gaslieferungen aus Aserbaidschan und Turkmenistan

Oil derricks are silhouetted against the rising sun on an oilfield in Baku, January 24, 2013. Oil in Azerbaijan dates back to the 19th century and though the industry faltered when the country gained independence after the fall of the Soviet Union, investment has returned, new reserves tapped and oil started to flow again. Forty three million tonnes of oil was pumped in 2011 and contributed more than half of Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP). Picture taken January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili (AZERBAIJAN - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 26 OF 26 FOR PACKAGE 'OIL IN BLOOD' SEARCH 'BAKU OIL' FOR ALL