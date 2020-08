DIW - Integration Geflüchteter auf Arbeitsmarkt kommt voran

Painter apprentice Yar Mohammad Haiqar from Afghanistan works at a construction site in Regensburg, southern Germany, April 6, 2016. Painter Anita Brunner, owner of Brunner Painting, hired Haiqar as an apprentice after six weeks of work experience. Haiqar who is in Germany as asylum seeker arrived 2 years ago from Afghanistan. Picture taken April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder