Rücklagen der Pflegeversicherung gesunken

The gloved hands of an army nurse are seen during a demonstration of an isolation chamber for the treatment of infectious disease patients, at the Germany army medical centre, Bundeswehr Clinc, in Koblenz October 16, 2014. The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed more than 4,000 people -- mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea -- and has spread beyond West Africa, with a nurse in the United States and one in Spain having caught the disease from patients. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: HEALTH MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)