Medien - Deutlicher Rückgang rechtsextremer Gewalttaten 2017

A white power tattoo is seen at a far-right wing summer festival in the village of Viereck, some 130 km (81 miles) north of Berlin, August 11, 2012. Some 2000 people protested against the 'Pressefest' gathering that is organised by the Deutsche Stimme, a publication of the far right National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD). The festival was attended by some 1000 neo-nazies from Germany and other European countries, a spokesman of the police said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)