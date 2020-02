GfK-Verbraucherstimmung eingetrübt - "Coronavirus hat dazu beigetragen"

A man carries a shopping bag in the colours of the German national flag in downtown Hanover June 26, 2012. Hanover, a bustling industrial and trading hub on the fertile plain of northern Germany, is a world away from the recession engulfing Greece, Spain and other parts of Europe. German consumer morale actually rose going into July, a key survey by GfK market research group showed this week, on hopes of higher wages, though it also revealed greater pessimism about the economic outlook due to the euro crisis. Picture taken June 26. To match story EUROZONE-GERMANY/MOOD REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY) - Tags: BUSINESS)