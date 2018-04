Deutsche Firmen sehen so hohe Handelshürden wie noch nie

An overall view of the assembly line where the BMW X4 is made at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina March 28, 2014. German luxury carmaker BMW will soon announce plans to build its X7, a large crossover vehicle with three rows of seats, in South Carolina where its plant will undergo an upgrade costing several hundred million dollars, sources said on Friday.REUTERS/Chris Keane (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)