Handwerk mit größtem Umsatzplus seit 2011

A worker checks the housing of a "Richard Lange Pour le Merite" by German watchmaker A. Lange & Soehne in the east German city of Glashuette November 29, 2012. Tucked away in Saxony's Ore Mountains, some of Germany's best watchmakers craft complicated mechanical watches for Lange & Soehne, betting on old-style movements, a traditional design and an extraordinary history to seduce watch connoisseurs. Picture taken November 29, 2012.