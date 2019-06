HSH-Verfahren endet mit Geldbuße gegen Ex-Chef Nonnenmacher

Dirk Jens Nonnenmacher, former chief executive of German bank HSH Nordbank, attends the announcement of sentence in his trial at a courtroom of a Hamburg court, July 9, 2014. A German court acquitted ex-managers of bailed-out German lender HSH Nordbank of charges including accounting fraud in a high-profile case stemming from the financial crisis, a decision that may have implications for other similar lawsuits. Nonnenmacher and former capital markets head Jochen Friedrich were acquitted of charges that included breach of fiduciary trust and accounting fraud, as the court found they did not intentionally violate their obligations. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Pool (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW)