HypoVereinsbank schrumpft weiter - 1300 Arbeitsplätze fallen weg

A CCTV camera is pictured next to the logo of UniCredit SpA's German unit HVB (Hypovereinsbank) in Munich November 29, 2012. State prosecutors raided the Munich offices of UniCredit SpA's German unit HVB as part of a tax evasion probe relating to share deals several years ago, HVB said on Thursday. REUTERS/Michael Dalder(GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS SPORT BASKETBALL)