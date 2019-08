Deutschland und nordische Länder wollen bei Klima enger zusammenarbeiten

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attend a news conference during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins