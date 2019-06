Europa-Geschäft rund um Kaufhof beschert Hudsons's Bay deutlichen Verlust

People walk into the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto January 27, 2014. Hudson's Bay Co said on Monday that it would sell its flagship downtown Toronto store and neighboring executive offices for C$650 million ($587.09 million) to Cadillac Fairview Corp and open a full-line Saks store in the leased-back space. The Canadian retailer, which completed its $2.4 billion purchase of U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc late last year, said it expects to open an approximately 150,000 square-foot, multi-level Saks in the fall of 2015, co-located with the current Hudson's Bay store. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA)