Schutzschirm soll Überleben von Karstadt und Kaufhof sichern

A Kaufhof and a Karstadt store are pictured next to each other in the western German town of Trier April 12, 2010. The insolvency administrator of Karstadt is still in talks with potential investors about a sale of the venerable German department store chain, he said on Monday at a meeting of Karstadt creditors. Metro, the owner of the local rival Kaufhof, has said it would be interested in some of Karstadt's stores to beef up its own business, which it is planning to sell this year. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY)