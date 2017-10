KlöCo an Teilen von Thyssens Werkstoffhandel interessiert

File photo of Gisbert Ruehl, CEO of German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co SE, speaking on stage during a steelmaker industries conference at a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany February 16, 2016. Germany risks squandering its industrial leadership if it does not succeed in nudging its small and medium-sized manufacturers, the so-called Mittelstand that is the backbone of its export-led economy, into marrying precision engineering with the ability to analyse vast amounts of data. TO GO WITH STORY GERMANY-MITTELSTAND/DIGITAL REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files